INT Chain (INT) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, OKEx Korea, CoinEgg and Allcoin. During the last week, INT Chain has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. INT Chain has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $846,918.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.05464366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033657 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001301 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx, Allcoin, OKEx Korea and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.