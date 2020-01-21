Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,437 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intel were worth $89,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after buying an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after buying an additional 147,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.72.

INTC traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.57. 19,041,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,388,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.