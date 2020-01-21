Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after buying an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after buying an additional 147,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

