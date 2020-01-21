International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will post sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

IFF opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average of $127.72. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,827 shares of company stock worth $366,598 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 61.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 697,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,172,000 after acquiring an additional 372,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

