International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Lifted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,843,000 after purchasing an additional 129,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,581,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.4% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 890,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.72. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,705.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. Insiders sold 2,827 shares of company stock valued at $366,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.