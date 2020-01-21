Interzone Price Down 14.3% This Week (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,731.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.01938427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.35 or 0.03898205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00658746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00754532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00102870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010294 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00603726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

