Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.31.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $600.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $591.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

