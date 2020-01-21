Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 148,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 155,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 218.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 273,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 127,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $21.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

