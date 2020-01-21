Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0572 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

PWZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

