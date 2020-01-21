Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

NYSEARCA:PCEF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. 228,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,364. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

