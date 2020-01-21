Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0888 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHYD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. 31,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

