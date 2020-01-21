Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:IHYV)

Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1186 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

IHYV stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 20,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.