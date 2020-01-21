Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 507. Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.

