Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMV) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

