Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,304 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 2.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 95,200.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

PCY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. 1,173,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,812. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

