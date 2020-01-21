Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1196 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.