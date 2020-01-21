Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0802 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 230,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

