Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSEARCA PHB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 86,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,957. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

