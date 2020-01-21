Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0602 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSEARCA:PFIG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.36. 13,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,281. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

