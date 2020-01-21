Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. 110,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,763. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

