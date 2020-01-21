Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYSEARCA PICB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,247. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.