Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of IIGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,607. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

