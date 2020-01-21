Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:IIGV)

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0623 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of IIGV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 1,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

