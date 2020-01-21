Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

