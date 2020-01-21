Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:IMFP)

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0715 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.33.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.