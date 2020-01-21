Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0529 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSEARCA IMFD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $25.83.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.