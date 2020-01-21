Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:IMFI)

Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of IMFI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

