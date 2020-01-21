Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

