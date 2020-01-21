Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.