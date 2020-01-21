Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 2.1% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. 24,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

