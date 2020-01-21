Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 11.2% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.93. 1,274,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,894,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $160.32 and a 1-year high of $223.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.