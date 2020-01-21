Invesco Senior Loan ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. 5,730,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,930,654. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.