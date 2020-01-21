Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

