Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1556 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 658,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,042. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45.

