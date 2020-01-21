Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

SPLV traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,207. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.