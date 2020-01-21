Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1115 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

XSHD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 5,023 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

