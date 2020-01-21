Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0936 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 200,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,826. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

