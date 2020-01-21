Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. 29,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $55.91.

