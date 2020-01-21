Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1597 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.51. 28,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,226. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $105.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.64.

