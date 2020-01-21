Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,562,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 151,028.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 756,653 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,800,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 409,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. 715,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,458. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

