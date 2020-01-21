Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. 262,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

