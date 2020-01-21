Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

