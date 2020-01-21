Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up 0.8% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 1.43% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. 119,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $40.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.