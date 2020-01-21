InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Buys 4,121 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,011.84. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04.

NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 27,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,108. The firm has a market cap of $95.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICMB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

