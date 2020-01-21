Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 21st (AC, AMTB, APM, AROW, BEBE, BOUYF, CDTX, CLMT, CRK, DKILY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 21st:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Get Associated Capital Group Inc alerts:

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.