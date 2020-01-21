Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Daimler (DDAIF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF):

1/15/2020 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

1/9/2020 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

1/3/2020 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

1/3/2020 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Daimler AG will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

