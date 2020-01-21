Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 21st (APHA, ARCO, ARWR, AUMN, BKNG, BOSS, CDNA, EDU, G24, GOOGL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 21st:

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bradesco Corretora.

Svb Leerink Llc started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR). They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a $1.01 target price on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $188.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $184.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at New Street Research. New Street Research currently has a $800.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $530.00.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

