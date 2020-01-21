ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0403 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, ION has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. ION has a market capitalization of $503,003.00 and $14.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007597 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,367,521 coins and its circulating supply is 12,467,521 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

