IOTA Market Cap Reaches $683.83 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $683.83 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002841 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Coinone and FCoin. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.03659000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00129054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037512 BTC.

999 (999) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00038935 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Upbit, Huobi, Exrates, Binance, OKEx, Coinone, Ovis, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

