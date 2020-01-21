IoTeX Price Tops $0.0043 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Coineal, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $23.06 million and $3.24 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.86 or 0.05587719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033802 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127671 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Coineal and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

